Arsenal sign midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real on permanent transfer

London, Aug 20 (IANS) Premier League club Arsenal have completed the signing of Norway’s Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer, said the club on Friday.

The attacking midfielder joins Arsenal after spending the second half of last season on loan with them. In that period, Odegaard made 20 appearances, notably scoring twice in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in March.

“Odegaard will wear the No. 8 shirt in Arsenal. He will be unavailable for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, awaiting visa clearance,” said the club in a statement.

The 22-year-old started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in Norway’s top division.

He was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.

In the three seasons from 2017/18, Martin spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then back in Spain with Real Sociedad in 2019/20, where he helped the club reach the final of the Copa Del Rey.

Odegaard has also made 30 appearances for Norway. He made his international debut in August 2014, becoming the youngest player to represent his country’s senior national team at the age of just 15 years and 253 days.

He joins Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as Arsenal’s new signings of this summer.

–IANS

nr/akm