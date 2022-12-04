Arshdeep could lead Indian pace attack in future; Umran needs to work on variations, feels Parnell

Speaking to IANS, Parnell, who is playing for Northern Warriors in Abu Dhabi T10, said the Indian bowling department has a great mix of youth and experience.

"I believe that India have good bowling strength. Jasprit Bumrah is there also, they have Bhubaneshwar Kumar with them. Arshdeep Singh could lead the Indian pace attack in the future as he has the potential to do well and his bowling has a different class," said the all-rounder.

Asked about his views on Umran Malik, Parnell said, "Umran has pace but pace alone won’t help him when he faces the best of the cricketers in international cricket. He must work on variations. That’ll help."

Earlier during the New Zealand series, India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep had acknowledged his bowling partner Umran Malik makes things easy for him and both enjoy each other’s company on and off the field.

"It’s an edge for me to play with Umran. He bowls 155 KMPH and makes things easy for me. We are loving our partnership on the field and off the field as well. Hope it continues for a long time," he had said.

