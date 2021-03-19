ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal, Punjab scored big wins in sub-junior hockey

By Glamsham Bureau
Jind (Haryana), March 18 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh hammered Himachal Pradesh 7-0 while Punjab thrashed Bengal 6-0 on the second day of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men’s National Championship 2021 here on Thursday.

In Pool G, Arunachal beat Himachal by a resounding 7-0 margin. Rahul (30th minute, 30, 32, 48) impressed with four goals. Yarna Tapung (2nd minute, 10) bagged two goals while Aman Singh (56th minute) contributed with one goal as Arunachal earned the biggest win of the day.

In Pool D, Punjab eased to a 6-0 win against Bengal in the final match of the day. Dilraj Singh (2nd minute, 35, 53) scored a hat-trick. Prabhjot Singh (28th minute, 59) scored twice whereas Prabhdeep Singh (13th minute) scored one goal.

Bihar beat Delhi 2-0 in a Pool G clash. Danish (30th minute) opened the scoring for his side. Bhavuk’s (47th minute) goal ensured three points for the Bihar side.

In Pool H, Manipur edged out Maharashtra 4-2 in a high-scoring clash. Manipur captain Dipu Singh Laishram (14th minute, 40, 45, 53) lead his side to victory with four goals. Aakshay Jadhav (23rd minute) & Jay Kale (38th minute) scored for Maharashtra.

In Pool H, Gujarat beat Puducherry 3-2 courtesy goals from Jayantilal Gelot Dhaval (30th minute, 42) and Jay Patel (38th minute). Ayothidasan (47th minute) and Dharshan (49th minute) scored for Puducherry.

–IANS

kh/kr

