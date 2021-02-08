ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Ashwin 1st Indian spinner to take wicket on first ball of a Test innings

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday achieved a unique feat as he became the first Indian spinner to take a wicket off the first ball of an innings in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat during England’s second innings on Day Four of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when he took the wicket of Rory Burns.

The ball turned sharply taking the edge of the bat of Burns and went straight into the hands of vice captain Ajinkya Rahane standing in the slips.

The first incident of a spinner getting a wicket off the first ball of a Test innings took place in 1888 when Bobby Peel dismissed Alec Bannerman off the first ball of the second innings in the third Test at the Old Trafford, Manchester during the Ashes series.

In 1907, South Africa’s Bert Vogler repeated the feat when he scalped England’s Tom Hayward at the Oval in London.

Meanwhile, India on Monday were bundled out for 337 in reply to England’s first inning score of 578, thus conceding a hefty lead of 241 runs. Ashwin had returned with figures of 3/146 in the 55.1 overs he bowled during the course of England’s first innings at the Chepauk.

–IANS

aak/in

