ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Ashwini-Sairaj break into Top 20 in mixed doubles rankings

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangkok, Feb 2 (IANS) The mixed doubles Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have entered the top 20 in the latest BWF rankings.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini have made a jump of 16 places and are placed at the 19th spot in the rankings which got updated on Tuesday.

“Mixed doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa enters top 20 in the latest BWF World Ranking. A fantastic show in the Asian Leg ensures career-best ranking and a jump of 16 spots for the Indian shuttlers. Kudos Guys,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) said in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rankings are being led by the Chinese pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

The Indian duo reached the pre-quarters of the Yonex Thailand Open where they faced defeat against the Chinese pair of Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung.

In the Toyota Thailand Open, Satwiksairaj and Ashwini reached the semi-finals but were unable to progress further as they faced a hard fought defeat against Thailand’s Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In men’s singles rankings, Kidambi Srikanth has moved up by a spot and is placed at the 13th spot while Sai Praneeth has dropped by a spot to the 17th place. In women’s singles category, PV Sindhu has maintained her seventh place in while Saina Nehwal has also made a one-spot jump and is placed at the 19 spot.

In men’s doubles, the Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj is placed at the 10th spot.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘White tiger’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with a cub
Next articleTVS Racing crowned champion at 2020 National Rally Championship
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Rankireddy-Ashwini enter top 20 of mixed doubles world rankings (Lead)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa on Tuesday broke into the top 20 of the mixed doubles badminton rankings for...
Read more
Sports

Two-time Olympian Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain surgery

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and will be undergoing surgery in Mumbai...
Read more
Sports

Indian domestic badminton tourneys to resume in April

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The domestic badminton circuit is set to begin from April with a revamped structure owing to COVID-19 pandemic,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021