Asia Cup 2022: Unchanged Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against Afghanistan

Sharjah, Sep 7 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who won their last game against India, didn’t make any change in their team for this clash.

“We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that’s why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team,” said Babar at the toss.

On the other hand, Mohammad Nabi led Afghanistan made two changes, bringing Fareed Malik and Azmatullah for this important clash.

“No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board,” said Nabi.

“It is always a tough game against Pakistan. We have a lot of good games in the past and we will try our best to not repeat our mistakes. Fareed Malik and Azmatullah are playing,” he added.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan : Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

