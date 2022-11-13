Asian Airgun Championship: Indian shooters sweep air rifle team gold medals

Daegu (South Korea), Nov 13 (IANS) Indian shooters Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil combined to win the men’s air rifle team gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 while the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar also emerged victorious in the women’s event, here on Sunday.

Apart from men’s and women’s teams, India also took the top podium in two junior events on the day.

Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain won the junior men’s air rifle team gold medal while Tilottama Sen, Ramita and Nancy teamed up to lay claim to the junior women’s air rifle team crown.

Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil beat the Kazakhstan team comprising Ilya Fedin, Konstantin Malinovskiy and Islam Usseinov 17-11 in the final to claim their gold.

On the other hand, Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar got the better of South Korea’s Jihyeon Keum, Eunyoung Cho and Eunseo Lee 16-10 to claim top podium.

Tilottama Sen, Ramita and Nancy hammered the junior Korean side, featuring Jeongin Jang, Eunseo Jo, Eunji Kwon by a commanding 16-2 margin in the junior women’s team finale.

The Korean men’s team of Seojoon Bae, Daehan Choe and Seungho Bang put up a slightly tougher fight but eventually went down 10-16 to Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain.

–IANS

avn/inj