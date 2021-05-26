Asian boxing: 3 Indians in semis, assured of medals (Lead)

Adv.

Dubai, May 26 (IANS) Amit Panghal (52kg), Varinder (60kg), and Vikas Krishan (69kg) on Wednesday entered the semi-finals at the Asian Boxing Championships here, and assured India of three medals.

Krishan, 29, beat Iran’s Moselm Maghsoudi Mal Amir 4-1 in the quarter-finals, and will next face reigning Asian Games champion Baturov Bobo Usmon of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals.

In the men’s 60kg, Varinder scored a 5-0 win over Samuel Dela Cruz of the Philippines to move into the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Olympic Games-bound boxer Panghal had defeated Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia 3-2 in the men’s 52 kg quarter-finals.

Panghal, the world silver medallist and defending champion, made a cautious start, but shifted gears as the match progressed.

On the other hand, the Mongolian boxer was aggressive from the word go and kept pace with Panghal throughout the nail-biting contest. But it was Panghal’s tactical brilliance that enabled him to edge past Enkhmandakh.

Ashish Kumar (75kg) will be seen in action late on Wednesday evening.

In the women’s section, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) will be in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The Indian women’s team has entered the semi-finals in almost all the weight categories, including 60kg and 54kg.

–IANS

nns/qma