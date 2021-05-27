Asian boxing: Marykom, Sakshi storm into gold medal round (lead)

Adv.

Dubai, May 27 (IANS) Six-time world champion MC Marykom provided a flying start to India by entering the gold medal round of the women’s 51kg category with a 4-1 win against Mongolia’s Latsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Asian Boxing Championship here on Thursday.

Seasoned Marykom, 38, took time to settle down into her groove, and as the match progress she became more aggressive in the second round and went all in the third round. The Tokyo Olympic Games-bound boxer made a cautious start, testing strength of her opponent. She surprised her Mongolian rival with speed and skill.

Marykom will face Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in the final.

Nazym, a two-time world champion, had an easy semi-final encounter against Sri Lanka’s Nadeeka Pushpakumari as referee stop the contest in the first round.

Two-time world youth champion Sakshi also entered the final as she defeated top seed Dina Zholaman of Kazakhastan 3-2 in the semi-finals, and set up title clash with Sitora Shogdarova of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, in the opening match of the day, Monika settled for a bronze as she lost her 48 kg semi-final match to Alua Balkibekovaof Kazakhstan.

Jaismine, too, lost, going down 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Vladislava Kukhta in a 57kg semi-final match.

