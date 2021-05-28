Asian boxing: Pangal enters 52kg final

Adv.

Dubai, May 28 (IANS) Defending champion Amit Panghal punched his way into the men’s 52kg final of the Asian Boxing Championships after thrashing Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov 5-0 in a semi-final match here on Friday.

India is now assured of at least five silver medals, with four women making their way into the finals earlier on Thursday. With 15 medals confirmed, the Indian contingent also achieved its highest medal haul, surpassing the previous best of 13 — two gold, four silver, and seven bronze — medals won in 2019 in Bangkok.

IANS

