WorldSports

Asian boxing: Pooja wins her 2nd consecutive gold, India's 1st in 2021

By Glamsham Bureau
Dubai, May 30 (IANS) Pooja Rani successfully defended her 75kg title as she outpunched in-form Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan to hand India its first gold at the Asian Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, M.C. Marykom (51kg) and Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) settled for silver medals after losing their final matches.

Eight Indians — Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg), and Varinder Singh (60kg) — have secured bronze medals.

–IANS

qma/vd

