Adv.

Doha, June 7 (IANS) Captain Sunil Chhetri on Monday scored twice in India’s 2-0 win over neighbours Bangladesh in a Group E Preliminary Round 2 match of the combined qualifiers for the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 here on Monday.

Chhetri struck in 79th and 90th minutes as India boosted their hopes of sealing a place in the third round of the football qualifiers.

–IANS

Adv.

qma/