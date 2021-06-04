Asian Cup qualifier: India go down 0-1 to Qatar

Adv.

Doha, June 4 (IANS) India went down 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar in a joint qualifying tournament for the 2023 Asian Cup and the 2022 World Cup here on Friday. Abdel Aziz scored the solitary goal in the 33rd minute for Qatar.

While Qatar are ranked 58th, India are 105th. India are bidding to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup, though they are out of contention for next year’s World Cup.

India’s other qualification matches are against Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15.

