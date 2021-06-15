Asian Cup qualifiers: India, Afghanistan play goalless first-half

Adv.

Doha, June 15 (IANS) India and Afghanistan played out a goalless first-half of a Group E match of the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium here on Tuesday.

While the 105th-ranked India are out of the race for the World Cup qualification, they only need to avoid defeat against the 149th-ranked Afghanistan to confirm the third spot behind leaders Qatar (22 points) and second-placed Oman (15 points) in Group E, and progress to the next round.

