Asian Elite Boxing: Hassamuddin reaches semis to assure India another medal; Chopade loses

Amman (Jordan), Nov 6 (IANS) India started off the day on a mixed note with 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammad Hassamuddin storming into the semifinals, while Ananta Chopade crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Mohammad Hussamuddin, who won a bronze medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, overpowered South Korea’s Haengseok Lee 5-0 in the quarterfinals bout in the 57 kg weight class, assuring the country a medal.

Chopade suffered a 0-4 defeat against Kyrgyzstan’s Seidekmatov Sanzhai in the 54kg class quarterfinals bout on Sunday.

Hassamuddin and Chopade are the first of the seven Indian boxers that will take the ring on Sunday, hoping to make it to the medal round in the prestigious Continental tournament.

The male Indian pugilists that will be in action on Sunday include five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa at 63kg, Govind Kumar Sahani in the 48kg weight class and Amit Kumar in 67kg. Women boxers Monika (48kg) and Simranjit Kaur Baath (60kg) will take the ring past midnight.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), competition debutants Minakshi and Preeti along with the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen secured semifinal berths and guaranteed multiple medals for the country at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships.

There were some setbacks too as India’s Pooja (70kg) suffered a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Dariga Shakimova while Sakshi (54kg) lost 0-5 to Chinese Taipei’s Hsiao-Wen Huang in quarterfinal bouts on Saturday.

