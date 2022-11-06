Asian Elite Boxing: Hussamuddin moves into the semis; proliferates India's medal tally

New Delhi, November 6, 2022: Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin advanced to the semifinals and further increased India’s medal count at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

Hussamuddin (57kg) was up against South Korea’s Haengseok Lee in the quarterfinal bout. The South Korean started on the front foot in the first round, landing clean punches and keeping his Indian counterpart at bay for the majority of the first round.

With the prospects of an upset looming, the 2022 Commonwealth bronze medallist utilised his experience to make an inspired comeback and dismissed any such possibilities. Hussamuddin went all out in the next two rounds to dominate his way to a 5-0 win and guaranteed yet another medal for India.

Hussamuddin will face the 2021 World Championships silver medallist Serik Temirzha in the semifinals bout on November 10.

In the other quarterfinal, the 2022 Thailand Open gold medallist Ananta Chopade (54kg) bowed out of the competition despite his best efforts after suffering a 0-4 defeat against Seidekmatov Sanzhai of Kyrgyzstan.

Later on Sunday night, five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), Monika (48kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will all be in the quarterfinals action.

Late on Saturday night, Anikushita Boro (56kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) prevailed against Tsubata Arsia of Japan and Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan respectively in their quarterfinal bouts and progressed to the semifinals.

Lovlina, who is contesting in the 75kg weight category for the first time at an international tournament, had to work hard in what was a fiercely-contested bout to earn a 3-2 split decision victory against the 2016 World Champion Khalzova.

Five Indian men pugilists — Narender (+92kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sumit (75kg) and Sachin (71kg) will take to the ring on Monday to compete in the quarterfinals stage.

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

