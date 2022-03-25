Asian Wrestling Championship trials: Ravi Dahiya gets walkover; Bajrang, Deepak book spots as well

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg) won their respective Asian wrestling championships selection trials held here on Thursday.

The men’s freestyle and Greco Roman trials were held to pick the Indian teams for the event to be held at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from April 19 to 24.

- Advertisement -

Ravi, Bajrang and Olympian Deepak Punia got direct entries to the final. Ravi got a walkover from National champion Aman.

Bajrang, who returned to competitive wrestling after the Olympics, defeated National champion Rohit. Deepak beat Vinod.

- Advertisement -

Mangal (61kg), Naveen (70kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) also booked their spots.

The trials for the women’s wrestling team will be held in Lucknow on March 25.

- Advertisement -

Men’s squad:

Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Mangal Kadyan (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen (70kg), Yash (74kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Viky (92kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg), Anirudh Kumar (125kg).

Greco Roman: Arjuna Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Sachin Sehrawat (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg), Prem (130kg).

–IANS

cs/bsk