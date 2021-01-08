World Sports

Aston Villa closes training ground due to Covid-19 outbreak

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Jan 8 (IANS) English Premier League club Aston Villa has confirmed that the club has closed its training ground due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

“A large number of first-team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation,” said the English football top-flight side in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency. “A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.”

The team will cancel first-team training one day ahead of their FA Cup match with Liverpool. But the third-round tie has not been postponed as the club said they were working closely with the Football Association to try to ensure it can go ahead as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Final confirmation will be made tomorrow pending the results of additional Covid-19 testing,” read a statement released by Villa.

On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed a season-high 40 positive coronavirus cases after two rounds of testing last week.

England entered into national lockdown for the third time on Tuesday to combat the spread of Covid-19, but elite sports are allowed to continue behind closed doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Premier League matches have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus so far this season. Villa’s next Premier League game is against Tottenham on January 13.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleZidane forced to isolate after contact with Covid-19 case
Next articleSCG Test: Australia all out for 338, Smith scores 131

Related Articles

Sports

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

IANS - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting Club will play their first I-League match in seven years when they face Delhi's Sudeva...
Read more
Sports

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

IANS - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting Club will play their first I-League match in seven years when they face Delhi's Sudeva...
Read more
News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Aston Villa closes training ground due to Covid-19 outbreak 1

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
Aston Villa closes training ground due to Covid-19 outbreak 2

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

Aston Villa closes training ground due to Covid-19 outbreak 3

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Aston Villa closes training ground due to Covid-19 outbreak 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Aston Villa closes training ground due to Covid-19 outbreak 5

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

Aston Villa closes training ground due to Covid-19 outbreak 6

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020