Atalanta beat Napoli, to meet Juventus in Coppa Italia final

By IANS
Rome, Feb 11 (IANS) Atalanta eliminated Napoli in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals with a 3-1 home win, setting up a clash against Juventus in the final.

In the reverse fixture last week, the two sides played out a 0-0 draw despite Atalanta’s dominance at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Wednesday’s game, Atalanta showed no mercy as Duvan Zapata and Matteo Pessina scored just 15 minutes into the game, putting the home side firmly in charge before halftime.

Napoli got a lifeline in the 53rd minute as Hirving Lozano pulled one goal back with a double-strike, but Atalanta sealed the win in the 78th minute when Pessina dinked over an on-rushing David Ospina after a great team move.

Atalanta will face Juventus in the final on May 19, after the Bianconeri saw off Inter Milan on Tuesday.

