Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Aus IPL contingent may land in Sydney, BCCI to foot bill: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Sydney, May 15 (IANS) The Australian cricket contingent that was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will return home within a day or two and quarantine in Sydney with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) likely to foot the bill for travel and quarantine.

The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison had announced last week that the flights to repatriate Australian citizens stranded in India will start from May 15, Saturday. The first flight carrying the Aussie citizens reached Darwin on Saturday, though many of them were not allowed to board it since they tested positive for Covid-19.

The Aussie players and members of the support staff, however, are still in Maldives as they seek return. They could return late on Saturday or Sunday.

Adv.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, ‘the Indian cricket authorities will foot the bill of the returning Aussies who are likely to quarantine in Sydney’.

As many as 38 Australians, including cricketers and support staff, had to quarantine in Maldives after departing India following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

–IANS

Adv.

kh/

Adv.
Previous articleWomen boxers hit roadblock ahead of Asian championships
Next articleKartik Aaryan wants ‘wrong captions’ only!
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates