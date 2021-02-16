ADVERTISEMENT
Aus Open: Osaka cruises into semis with straight-set win over Hsieh

By IANS
Melbourne, Feb 16 (IANS) Japanese world number three Naomi Osaka eased into the semi-final of the 2021 Australian Open with a straight sets win over South Korea’s Hsieh Su-Wei on Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arena. The three-time Grand Slam champion, seeded third for the tournament, beat Hsieh 6-2, 6-2.

Hsieh, 35, is the oldest woman in the Open to have debuted in the quarter-final of a Grand Slam. Osaka was thrown off initially by the Korean’s unorthodox style of play but eventually overcame her struggles to dominate the match.

Osaka now faces either American 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams or Romanian second seed Simona Halep who play their quarter-final match later on Tuesday.

This is the first time since she won the tournament in 2019 that Osaka has reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open. She has gone on to win a Grand Slam every time she reached the semi-finals.

Previous article
Next article
