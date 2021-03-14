ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Aussie Damien Wright appointed Punjab Kings bowling coach

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mohali, March 13 (IANS) : Punjab Kings appointed former Australia first-class cricketer Damien Wright as the new bowling coach for the IPL 2021 edition.

The former cricketer, who represented Tasmania for a large part of his career, was also the coach of Hobart Hurricanes. He also served as the head coach of the Bangladesh under-19 cricket team.

“I am delighted to come on board as bowling coach for Punjab Kings. The team looks great and there is tremendous potential in this squad and I look forward to working alongside an amazing support staff team this season of the IPL,” said Wright after taking over the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kumble, the Punjab Kings head coach and director of cricket operations, said, “We are pleased to announce that Damien Wright will join us as bowling coach at Punjab Kings. He brings in a great deal of experience and will definitely help strengthen our team. We look forward to working with him this edition of the IPL.”

Apart from Kumble and Wright, Punjab Kings also have Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach), Wasim Jaffer (batting coach) and Andy Flower (assistant coach) among other big names.

Wright, a right-arm pace bowling all-rounder, picked 406 wickets in 123 first-class games and scored 3,824 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKohli's string of ducks a worry for India
Next articleRecord crowd post Covid in 1st Ind-Eng T20I
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Record crowd post Covid in 1st Ind-Eng T20I

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 13 (IANS) The T20 International between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday possibly saw the largest crowd...
Read more
Sports

Kohli's string of ducks a worry for India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 13 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli was on Friday dismissed for a duck for the third time in his last five...
Read more
Sports

2nd T20I: Focus on batting as India aim to level series (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 13 (IANS) After a demoralising eight-wicket loss against England in the first T20 International that saw their famed batting flounder badly,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Evin Lewis ton helps Windies seal series

Glamsham Bureau - 0
North Sound (Antigua), March 13 (IANS) : A record opening stand of 192 runs between Evin Lewis and Shai Hope followed by composed...

Record crowd post Covid in 1st Ind-Eng T20I

Kohli's string of ducks a worry for India

2nd T20I: Focus on batting as India aim to level series...

Mumbai favourites in Vijay Hazare one-dayers final

4th OID: India women look to level series vs SA (Preview)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021