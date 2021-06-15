Aussie diving, hockey teams announced for Olympics

Adv.

Sydney, June 15 (IANS) The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced seven divers and the men’s and women’s hockey teams on Tuesday for the Tokyo Olympics.

Melissa Wu, the Sydney-born 29-year-old, will become the third diver to represent Australia in four Olympics. She joins 226 of an expected 450 athletes gearing up to represent Australia at the Olympics in just under 40 days, reports Xinhua.

“The road to Tokyo has certainly been a long one, and now that we are at the pointy end of the journey, I just can’t wait to get on the platform and put forward my very best,” Wu said.

The AOC also announced the 16-member men’s and women’s hockey teams.

The teams have impressive Olympic records. The women’s team, also known as Hockeyroos, had three gold medals under their belt, while the men’s team, known as Kookaburras, have one gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Australia won their first men’s hockey medal, a bronze, in 1964 in Tokyo.

“There is a lot of talent in this group, a lot of potential, drive, enthusiasm and passion,” said Hockeyroos head coach Katrina Powell.

The teams also continue Olympic family traditions, with Brooke Peris, cousin to Olympic champion Nova Peris, and Kaitlin Nobbs following the footsteps of her mother (Lee Capes, 1988 gold), father (Michael Nobbs, 1984) and uncle (Mark Hager, 1988, 1996 bronze) who have all represented Australia.

The Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.

–IANS

qma/