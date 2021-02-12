ADVERTISEMENT
Aussie journo becomes Indian cricket fans' 'bhabhi' on Twitter

By IANS
Sydney, Feb 11 (IANS) Australian cricket journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey has become the toast of Indian cricket fans on Twitter. Chloe-Amanda has expressed her love for India and the Indian cricket team multiple times on her Twitter handle and aims to “visit India” and “have chole bhature”.

“Why did everyone start calling me their bhabhi,” she tweeted on Thursday.

She has also made a number of tweets in Hindi, even replying to former England captain Kevin Pietersen’s “warning” to the Indian team to not overdo their celebrations after their 2-1 Test series win over Australia.

“India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (India, celebrate this win because it came against all odds. But, the real team is coming in a few weeks whom you have to beat at home. Be alert, refrain yourself from celebrating too much in the next two weeks),” Pietersen had tweet in January.

In her reply Chloe-Amanda tweeted: “Bhai, thoda intazaar kariye (brother, wait for some time).”

–IANS

