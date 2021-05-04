Aussie pacer Behrendorff donates undisclosed sum for Covid fight

Adv.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pace bowler Jason Behrendorff announced on Tuesday that he was making a donation to the UNICEF Australia’s India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal to help the country in its fight against the raging pandemic.

In a message posted on his Twitter page, the 31-year-old wrote, “Like most cricketers, India has always been a special place to me, it’s a beautiful country, the people are always welcoming, and playing cricket in India is like no other experience in the world. It is never lost on me how privileged I am to be able to play cricket for a living and travel to such countries as India, no more so than in the past 16 months.

“It’s really horrific and distressing seeing what is happening at the moment here and knowing there isn’t much I can do. My thoughts are never far from those here in India who are being affected by the virus. I can’t even imagine what you are going through,” wrote the left-arm bowler.

“I wanted to do something to help and am making a donation to the UNICEF project for the India Covid-19 crisis. I encourage anyone who has also experienced the generous hospitality of India to do the same. I know it is only small. It could never match the love and friendship India has shown me and my family over the years but I hope it can make even the slightest difference,” Behrendorff added.

The New South Wales-born player has not yet featured in any of the seven games CSK have played in this edition of the IPL, which was suspended on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins too had announced he was donating US $50,000 to UNICEF Australia’s India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal.

–IANS

akm/kh