Aussies may play Test regulars in second warm-up too, hints Langer

By IANS
Sydney, Dec 7 (IANS) Australia coach Justin Langer on Monday hinted that he may use Australia A’s second tour game against the Indians that begins in Sydney from December 11 as platform to prepare some of his Test regulars for the forthcoming Test series.

As per the initial plans, the Australia team members were expected to leave for Adelaide Oval for the first Test, that begins on December 17, after playing the T20I series and the first warm-up which is running from December 6-8 concurrently with the T20I series.

However, injuries to some of Australia’s top players may force a rethink.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who was preparing to play the ongoing three-day tour game, had to skip it as he received a call to rush to Canberra for first T20I vs India after Ashton Agar injured his calf. He may now play the day-night tour game from December 11.

“I actually addressed the CA board the other day, one of the challenges we’ve got with such tight schedules … we’ve got six injuries now, which is really unusual,” Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“We’ll obviously review it. That’s one of the challenges moving forward, when guys are playing all the tours (and have) different sorts of preparations.

“Each injury has its own individual reasons but that’s one of the challenges. There’s other challenges.”

–IANS

kh/

Previous articleIndia to support WADA in its efforts: Rijiju
Next articleKamala Harris to George Floyd, Facebook shares top 2020 moments

Related Articles

Sports

Senior Indian players have decent outing in drawn 1st warm-up game

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Seasoned Indian campaigners -- Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha -- had decent outings in...
Read more
Sports

Pak cricket squad barring one allowed to leave isolation in NZ

IANS - 0
Auckland, Dec 8 (IANS) Pakistan's cricket squad has been given permission to leave managed isolation in Christchurch by the New Zealand health ministry but...
Read more
Sports

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 7 (IANS) By sealing the T20 International series on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a...
Read more
LATEST UPDATES

3rd T20I: Wade, Maxwell power Australia to 186/5 against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored a brilliant 80 and a quick-fire fifty from Glenn Maxwell helped Australia set an imposing 187-run...
Indian eves focused on producing best result in Tokyo, says Udita

Pucovski hit on the head, ruled out of second warm-up game

India opt to bowl in 3rd T20I against Australia (Toss)

Joe Connellan appointed interim CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Senior Indian players have decent outing in drawn 1st warm-up game

