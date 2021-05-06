Aussies told to do homework before signing for overseas T20 leagues

Adv.

Syndey, May 6 (IANS) The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) has asked its players to do homework and weigh the risks of travelling to overseas T20 leagues after the Aussie cricketers were stranded in India following the cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to Covid-19.

“I’m not sure it will create reticence [in future] but it will ensure players do their due diligence before they sign agreements,” Todd Greenberg, the chief executive of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“The world is literally changing before our eyes particularly with Covid and on that side of the world, obviously, those cases are going up exponentially,” he added.

“We’re enjoying our freedoms here in Australia. It is a very different place over there. If anything it sends a message to players about making sure you do your homework before making any decisions.”

While three Australian cricketers – Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) – left earlier and returned home, the remaining cricketers were stranded as the flights from India are suspended till May 15.

Former cricketer Michael Slater, who was commentating at the IPL, escaped to Maldives.

The remaining Aussie cricketers and members of the coaching staff of various teams as well as commentators may have to go through either Maldives or Sri Lanka on their way back to Australia.

–IANS

kh/