Australia ask India to bat first in day-night women's Test

- Advertisement -

Gold Coast, Sep 30 (IANS) Australia Women skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first in the one-off day-night Test against India Women at the Carrara Oval here on Thursday.

With the surface showing good coverage of green, Australia had no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat first.

- Advertisement -

Australia handed maiden caps to four players — Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, and Stella Campbell. India have also named two debutants in Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh, both of whom excelled in the ODI series in Mackay.

Playing XIs:

- Advertisement -

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Tania Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

bsk