scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australia, England play spin better than subcontinent sides: Sangakkara

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara believes that overseas nations like England and Australia have learnt to play spin better than subcontinent sides as cricket has changed a lot over the years.

“I think cricket’s changed quite a lot since 2011, in those days I would say that in Asian conditions, it favours the subcontinental players. But over the years I think that England, Australia, New Zealand have learnt to play spin a lot better than even the subcontinental sides,” Sangakkara said on Star Sports show.

“You see a lot of reverse sweeps, paddle shots and sweeps, all of these new strokes using their feet. I think that has revolutionised the way we look at cricket in the subcontinent. IPL has helped a lot in terms of exposure as well,” he added.

India, currently playing a T20I series, is slated to play three-match ODI home series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 10.

IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu to lead Indian team in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships
Next article
ISL: NorthEast United FC sign defender Hira Mondal
This May Also Interest You
News

'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over nude scene in film

Health & Lifestyle

Sonia in hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection

News

'Avatar 3' will introduce some evil fire Na'vi, hints James Cameron

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Inmates to receive this week's ration by 'qismat'

Technology

Sequoia had 'biggest axe to grind' against me: Ashneer in his book

Technology

Reliance Jio partners with Motorola India to offer users 'True 5G' experience

News

'These people are making me suicidal,' says Uorfi Javed after politico's comment

Sports

ISL: NorthEast United FC sign defender Hira Mondal

Technology

Apple Arcade to get remake of 3DS game from Pokemon developer

News

Suneeta Rao shares how she lost a role to Archana Puran Singh in 'Jalwa'

Sports

Shivam Mavi claims 4-22, becomes third Indian men's player to take four wickets on T20I debut

News

Jeremy Renner accident occurred while helping stranded family member

Sports

1st T20I: Shivam Mavi's 4-22 on debut; Hooda, Axar stand help India beat Sri Lanka by two runs (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan: US returnee tests positive for Omicron sub-variant XBB 1.5

News

BFI curator asserts Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is Oscar-worthy

Health & Lifestyle

Neonatal mortality rate down from 16 to 14, sex ratio at birth increased from 910 to 978 in K'taka

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US