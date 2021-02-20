ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Australia-New Zealand T20 series live on FanCode in India

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Australia’s T20 Internationals tour of New Zealand will be exclusively live streamed on FanCode in India.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is ready to host the Australia cricket team and has confirmed the schedule for the five T20 International matches against their Trans-Tasman neighbours. The five-match series, which begins on February 22 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, can be followed from 11.30 am IST.

Itinerary (all times IST):

ADVERTISEMENT

1st T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, February 22, from 11:30 am

2nd T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, University Oval, Dunedin, February 25, from 6:30 am

3rd T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, March 3, from 11:30 am

ADVERTISEMENT

4th T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, March 5, from 11.30 am

5th T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, March 7, from 6.30 am

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRanveer Singh-starrer '83' to hit theatres on June 4
Next articleIndian swimmers expected to benefit from top physiologist's visit
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' to hit theatres on June 4

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) The much-awaited cricket drama '83', starring Ranveer Singh, will hit theatres on June 4. Ranveer, who will essay the role...
Read more
Sports

For Wood, family and England come ahead of IPL

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (IANS) England pace bowler Mark Wood on Friday said that family and fitness were the reasons behind him pulling out...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh board allows players to miss national duty for IPL

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dhaka, Feb 19 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to give No Objection Certificates (NOC) to its players for the Indian Premier...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Maharaj trumps Mahami's hat-trick as Dolphins win T20 opener

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Durban, Feb 19 (IANS) A career-best four for 15 by Keshav Maharaj upstaged Siyabonga Mahima's debut hat-trick as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins made...

Indian swimmers expected to benefit from top physiologist's visit

National Greco Roman wrestling: Gurpreet keen to start with a win

For Wood, family and England come ahead of IPL

Bangladesh board allows players to miss national duty for IPL

AITA under-16 tennis: Pranav, Amodini emerge champions

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021