Australia pacer Vlaeminck unavailable for selection till T20Is against India

Mackay, Sep 16 (IANS) Australia pacer Tayla Vlaeminck will not be considered for selection until the T20I leg of the multi-format series against India, said head coach Matthew Mott on Thursday. Mott confirmed that Tayla, who missed last years T20 World Cup in Australia with a stress fracture in her right foot, had suffered some niggles during the pre-season in Victoria.

Tayla had made a comeback into international cricket on the white-ball tour of New Zealand in March and April this year where she featured in four out of six matches with one of them washed out.

“Tayla will not be considered at this stage. She’ll be likely for the back end of the tournament for the T20s. Tayla’s had some little niggles throughout her build-up down in Victoria and that’s something that we’ve been monitoring. We’re excited about what she’s going to do … we’ve got a huge 18 months coming up for her as a young fast bowler and we know the impact that she can have when she plays,” Mott was quoted as saying by news.com.au after an intra-squad practice match.

Tayla’s absence means that she won’t take part in the pink-ball Test against India from September 30-October 3. This leaves Australia with a highly inexperienced pace attack as Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell and Maitlan Brown are in the frame of making their Test debut.

Amidst all this, Mott was firm in his backing of senior all-rounder Ellyse Perry leading the pace attack. After making a long recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during the T20 World Cup, Ellyse bowled only seven overs for just one wicket during the white-ball series against New Zealand in March and April.

“She’s obviously had a very long recovery now and it’s something she’s planned a lot for. She’s really happy with where she’s at. We can’t remember her being as strong as she has been, certainly in the hits that we’ve had up here. She’s going to play a really pivotal role in leading our attack,” said Mott.

Australia’s multi-format series against India starts with the first ODI on September 21 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

–IANS

nr/bsk