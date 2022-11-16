Australian Open badminton: China's Feng/Huang breeze into second round

Sydney, Nov 16 (IANS) The Australian Badminton Open 2022 kicked off at Sydney’s Quaycentre on Tuesday, seeing China’s Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping advance to the second round of mixed doubles with ease.

The Chinese pair opened the match against Australia’s Xing Huong Goh and Pitchaya Elysia Viravong by scoring 10 consecutive points, ending the first set at 21-3. In the second set, Feng and Huang only conceded four points before making it 21-4, reports Xinhua.

“The Australian Open is our fourth tournament playing as a pair, and we are much better in communication and cooperation,” Huang said, adding that they will be well-prepared for the next round.

The Japanese pair of Yujiro Nishikawa and Saori Ozaki defeated Aussies Jason Hong and Victoria Tjonadi 21-3, 21-11 while Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin too advanced in the mixed doubles section, beating Andika Ramadiansyah and Mia Dian Nurlia 21-8, 21-7.

Meanwhile in the men’s singles qualifying rounds, local Australian players Yuran Zhang got the better of Lok Yee Chang 21-12, 21-11 while Peter Yan defeated Xing Huong Goh 21-10, 21-9.

