ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Australian Open: Elise and Aryna win women's doubles crown

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne, Feb 19 (IANS) Second-seeded pair Elise Mertens of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Bulgaria beat Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles title of the Australian Open on Friday. This is the second Grand Slam title for the pair, having earlier won the 2019 US Open.

The last game went on for eight minutes as Elise and Aryana dropped three championship points. The former earned a fourth championship point with an ace and then won the title after a backhand from Katerina went wide at the Rod Laver Arena.

Both players had reached the fourth round of the singles event at the Australian Open. While Mertens lost to Czech Karolina Muchova, Sabalenka lost to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elise and Aryana had earlier beaten Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs in a hard-fought semi-final match. The second seeds won the match 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 36 minutes.

They are unlikely to play anymore doubles matches this season as Aryna, who is in the top 10 of the singles rankings, has chosen to not play doubles this year.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSabalenka to focus on singles after winning Aus Open doubles crown
Next articleProfessional help needed: Kohli on mental health in cricket
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sangakkara, Jayawardene lament lack of Sri Lankan presence in IPL

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka cricket stars Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who occupy major off-field roles for Rajasthan Royals...

Professional help needed: Kohli on mental health in cricket

Sabalenka to focus on singles after winning Aus Open doubles crown

Aus Open: Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, sets up final against Djokovic (Lead)

Manchester United thrash Real Sociedad 4-0 in Europa League

Jr hockey defender Gagandeep eyeing cut for sr women's national team

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021