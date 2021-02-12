ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne, Feb 12 (IANS) Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem completed a dramatic comeback from two sets down to beat Australian star Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller on Friday at the Australian Open. Thiem beat unseeded Kyrgios 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to progress to the fourth round where he faces Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev upset Argentine eighth seed Dennis Schwartzman 3-6, 3-6, 3-6 while German sixth seed Alexander Zverev eased into the pre-quarters with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic also had to grind it out in five sets against American 27th seed Taylor Fritz to progress to the pre-quarter-finals. Djokovic won 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 in a match that was halted for nearly 10 minutes as the Rod Laver Arena was cleared of spectators ahead of the start of a five-day Covid-19 lockdown in the state of Victoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic now faces Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic in the fourth round.

In women’s singles, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams beat unseeded Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2 to progress to the fourth round where she faces Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenga.

Second seed Simona Halep beat Russian second seed Veronika Kudermetova. She faces French Open champion Iga Swiatek, whom she faces for the second consecutive time in the fourth round of a Grand Slam. Polish 15th seed Swiatek beat France’s Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka beat Turkish 27th seed Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the pre-quarters where she will face Spain’s former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

–IANS

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOpener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform
Next articleNew Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...
Read more
Sports

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Though India skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed prior to the first Test that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman...
Read more
Sports

USA's cricket training camp, selection matches postponed (Lead)

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 12 (IANS) USA Cricket (USAC) on Friday said that it has postponed its planned training camp and series of selection matches...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

AITA Women's C'ship: Sravya Shivani-Sharmada win doubles title

Late Santana equaliser helps Hyderabad to 1-1 draw vs East Bengal

Decorated boxer Mary Kom to make comeback after a year next...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021