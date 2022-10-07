Avinash Sable, Sanjivani Jadhav to lead Indian elite athletes in Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Avinash Sable, silver medal winner at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, and Sanjivani Jadhav, a former champion as well as the 2020 edition’s silver medallist, will spearhead a thrilling Indian line-up in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled to be held here on October 16.

The Indian elite category will also see in action Abhishek Pal, winner of the 2018 edition. He is part of the Elite Distance Running Programme driven by Procam International and was also the winner of the TCS World 10K this year in the Indian elite category.

Not just that, Pal is the newly-crowned champion in 5,000m, with a time of 14:07.25 and clinched the silver medal in 10,000m with a time of 28:54.98 at the ongoing National Games in Gujarat.

In the women’s category, Sanjivani, who won 10,000m gold at the 2022 Federation Cup athletics, will be challenged by Monika Athare, also a former champion.

The Indian elite winners in the men’s and women’s categories will take home Rs 3,50,000 each and prizes will be given to the top 10 finishers in both sections. There is also a bonus of Rs 1,00,000 for setting a new course record and a similar prize amount as the jackpot.

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said, “The wait is finally over, the much-loved Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is back in all its glory to inspire the people of Delhi and India and encourage social transformation for a better tomorrow. With the support from all our sponsors and partners, we have left no stone unturned to create a magical experience for our running community. See you all on race day!”

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be telecast live by Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Liv on October 16 from 6:30 am to 10:30 am.

–IANS

inj/bsk