Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19 (lead)

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was one of the stars in the Indian team’s Test series win over England, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Delhi Capitals franchise confirmed on Saturday. The bowler has been put in a 10-day isolation period.

“Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second Covid test came positive,” said a statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise.

“He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Patel had taken 27 wickets in three Tests against England recently. In fact, he played his debut Test – the second Test in Chennai — during the series.

The spinner was used in the power-play by Delhi Capitals effectively in the last season’s IPL.

According to the protocols set by the BCCI for players affected by Covid-19, Patel will now enter a 10-day period in isolation and will have to undergo RT-PCR test on the 9th and 10th days of isolation. Patel will be allowed to re-enter the bio-secure environment if the test results are negative and he does not show any symptoms for over 24 hours.

–IANS

kh/ash