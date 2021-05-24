Azharuddin reunited with historic bat

Adv.

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was reunited with the bat he used to score record three consecutive hundreds in his first three Test matches. Azhar is the only player to score centuries in his first three Tests.

“With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in [19]84-85. In a season, I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather,” Azharuddin said in a tweet along with images of him holding the bat.

The former right-handed batsman played 99 Test matches and captained India in 47 of those.

Adv.

The 58-year-old is also seen wearing his India jersey from the 1992 World Cup in the image.

Azharuddin had made his debut in the third Test between India and England in December, 1984 in Kolkata under Sunil Gavaskar’s captaincy. He scored 110 in his first Test innings and followed that up with 48 in the first innings of the fourth Test in Chennai and then scored 105 in the second innings.

He then scored 122 in the fifth Test in Kanpur and then smashed an unbeaten 54 off 43 balls in second innings of the match. The third and fifth Tests were drawn while England won the fourth match.

Adv.

–IANS

rkm/kh