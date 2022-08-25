Babar Azam's consistent performance in all three formats from last three years is solid proof of his flight: Mohammad Yousuf

Dubai, Aug 25 (IANS) Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf feels that skipper Babar Azams consistency in all three formats of the game in the last three years is a firm proof of his soaring stock in international cricket.

Azam is currently the only batter to be in the top three ICC rankings in all international formats. A prolific white-ball cricket run-scorer, he will be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup, where Pakistan will face arch-rivals India, dubbed as the ‘greatest rivalry’ in world cricket, on August 28 in Dubai.

He was one of the main architects in Pakistan’s 10-wicket thrashing of India in Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, where he was unbeaten for a 52-ball 68, hitting six fours and two sixes, in the 152-run chase alongside opening partner, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who made 79 not out.

“Babar Azam is a world class player and his consistent performance in all three formats from the last three years is the solid proof of his flight. It’s never easy for a captain to focus on his skills. In fact, he is performing well in all three formats,” said Yousuf on the sidelines of a practice session at the ICC academy in Dubai.

Talking about how Pakistan’s practice session went, Yousuf remarked, “It’s hot and humid in Dubai but the boys are excited for the event and the team management has planned their practice sessions accordingly.”

“All the players are professional and they are aware of all possible scenarios. We had an intense practice session on Wednesday and the players put all their efforts.”

Pakistan, the two-time Asia Cup champions, will commence their campaign in the 2022 edition to be played in T20I format, against India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Apart from India, Pakistan will be facing off against Hong Kong in Sharjah on September 2, before the super four phase begins.

–IANS

nr/inj