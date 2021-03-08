Bagan, NorthEast face off with final at stake (Match Preview 114)

ADVERTISEMENT

Margao (Goa), March 8 (IANS) ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United face each other in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Fatorda Stadium here on Tuesday.

A late equaliser from Idrissa Sylla had helped NorthEast snatch a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Bagan have had a solid defence throughout the season, having conceded just 15 goals in the league stage. But the team has conceded five goals in the last three games which cost them the ISL League Winners’ Shield as well as an advantage in the first leg. However, coach Antonio Habas feels such situations do arise in the games where players tend to lose concentration.

“There is no pressure. It’s all about a big opportunity and this opportunity wouldn’t come again. We have to enjoy now. We have to give our best and enjoy the semi-finals,” said Habas.

“Strategy is to keep calm and keep the intensity and to try to win. It’s more important to play with calmness and to go through to the final,” he said.

Bagan will bank on David Williams and Roy Krishna on Tuesday as the duo has never failed to contribute with goals at this stage.

For NorthEast, who are unbeaten under head coach Khalid Jamil, it will be their first-ever final, provided they beat Bagan.

“We have to focus on getting the result as it is a do-or-die game. There is always pressure. I have told the boys to enjoy this pressure. Both teams have to fight for a result because of no away goals, so it is the same for our opponent as well,” said Jamil.

“We will have to create more scoring opportunities and put them under pressure. One team will have to outscore the other in this one as a draw will create the added load of 30 minutes,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/kr