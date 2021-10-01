- Advertisement -

Austin (Texas), Oct 1 (IANS) Ahead of a crucial weekend which could heavily influence where the 2021 MotoGP World Championship trophy heads to, current standings leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha MotoGP was confident of his chances in the battle against main rival Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati in the Grand Prix of the Americas this weekend.

With four races to go, the title race is hotting up between the Frenchman and the Italian and both will be hoping for a victory at the Circuit of the Americas.

Quartararo and Bagnaia discussed the Round 15 of the season on Friday at the pre-event Press Conference alongside Marc Marquez (Honda Team).

Just 48 points split Quartararo and Bagnaia in the Championship with just four races to go. To say this weekend is vital in the title race is probably an understatement, and heading into the weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), both riders are in a buoyant m’od. It’s going to be incredibly interesting to see how Quartararo goes about his business with his healthy points advantage,’and it’s a topic he touched upon.

Qua”tararo: “Yes honestly in Misano, behind Jack, I had some moments. But as soon as I overtook Jack and I saw Pecco in front, I needed to try. Second is ok for the championship and in the’end that’s the position we finish’d but it’s the race I had more fun in this year.

“It’s a sham’ we didn’t get that place at the end, but the race was going super fast and I want more of this at the end. Of ‘ourse, I’m in a tricky situation, I will not push over my limit but if I can achieve something like Misano or something better, I will g” for it,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

On the other hand, Pecco can’t afford to make any mistakes and has to go all-out attack. Four races, 48 points – by no means impossible, but it’s certainly difficult. A Ducati rider has never won at COTA, however, Bagnaia is confident he can be very competitive this weekend.

Bagnaia said, “This year we were fast at tracks that we struggled at in the past years. I think our bike suits better in all the conditions in all the situations of tracks. This first sector is very similar to Silverstone, maybe more difficult but similar, and we were fast there so I think we can also be very competitive here. We need a chance to stay in front so we have to be competitive.”

Can Marc Marquez reclaim his COTA crown?

That’s the question on a lot of people’s minds going into this weekend. Marc Marquez is a six-time winner in Austin, but 2021 is different. While admitting the approach to this GP is certainly different from somewhere like Misano, Marquez i’ aware that COTA’s heavy braking zones and fast changes of direction might take their toll slightly. The eight-ti’e World Champion’s goal? Enjoy himself.

Marc Marquez said, “Yeah of course I mean the approach of the weekend, for example, compared to Misano and Austin is a bit different because I know that normally in this track I enjoy a lot and this year I will try to enjoy it because if we’take this season I’m suffering more than enjoying. Anyw’y, we will see, it’s a tough track — lots of change of direction and a lot of brake poi’ts, but luckily it’s on the left side, so this will help. And yeah, I’m ready to enjoy — if I enjoy it on the bike the “esult will arrive.”

–IANS

bsk