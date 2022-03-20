Bahrain GP: Aston Martin's Vettel tests positive for Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Sakhir (Bahrain), March 17 (IANS) Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One said in a release on Thursday.

The four-time world champion will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from Friday practice.

- Advertisement -

It will be Hulkenberg’s first Grand Prix since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, when he stood in for Lance Stroll at Racing Point after the Canadian tested positive for Covid-19.

It was the third time he filled in for a race driver that year, having replaced Sergio Perez for the two race weekends at Silverstone.

- Advertisement -

The news comes after Daniel Ricciardo returned a positive test last week to miss the Official Pre-Season Test.

He has since tested negative and will return to the paddock on Thursday, in time to contest the race weekend alongside McLaren team mate Lando Norris.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

inj