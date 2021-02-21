ADVERTISEMENT
Bahrain signs host city contract for Asian Youth Para Games

By Glamsham Bureau
Manama (Bahrain), Feb 21 (IANS) Preparations for the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games took a big step forward when a delegation from the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) visited Manama, Bahrain, met with members of the Local Organising Committee and took part in a ceremony to mark the formal signing of the Host City Contract.

Although preparations have continued behind the scenes, the site visit and signing ceremony had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. APC President Majid Rashed and CEO Tarek Souei met Bahrain Paralympic Committee Chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa and BPC Secretary General Ali Mohamed Al Majed to formally sign the Host City Contract and discuss the next phase of preparations for the Games scheduled to take place in early December 2021.

Para athletes Ahmed Alhindawi and Zainah Abdulqadeer were also present at the signing ceremony.

“I’m delighted that we have finally been able to visit Bahrain and conduct this ceremony. Both organisations have continued to work on the delivery of the Games throughout the pandemic but to be here and to meet in person gives us all a huge boost,” Rashed said.

In the meeting discussed potentially amending the competition dates to ensure that there is no clash with the International Paralympic Committee’s General Assembly which is scheduled for December 11 and 12. A decision on this is expected in the next two weeks.

–IANS

Previous articleVijay Haraze Trophy: Shaw's 105 helps Mumbai to 7-wicket win vs Delhi (Roundup)
Next articleExpect Motera's new wicket to help spinners: Rohit
