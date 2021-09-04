Bangladesh beat NZ by four wickets to take 2-0 series lead

- Advertisement -

Dhaka, Sep 3 (IANS) Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by four runs in the second T20 International to take 2-0 lead in the five-match series here at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium on Friday.

On a wicket, which did not support strokeplay, the home team scored 141/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

- Advertisement -

Openers Mohammed Naim (39) and Liton Das (33) added 59 in just under 10 overs. Captain Mahmudullah scored unbeaten 37 off 32 deliveries.

The 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra, who was playing only his second T20 International and was named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar took three wickets for 22 runs for the Kiwis in his four overs with his left-arm spin.

- Advertisement -

In response, the Kiwis were restricted to 137/5. Captain Tom Latham top-scored with 65 off 49 balls. Spinners Mehedy Hasan (2/12), Nasum Ahmed (1/17) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/29) made things difficult for the New Zealanders as they conceded 58 runs in 11 overs and shared five wickets.

Brief scores:

- Advertisement -

Bangladesh 141/6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 39, Liton Das 33, Mahmudullah Riyad 37 not out, Rachin Ravindra 3/22) beat New Zealand 137/5 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 65 not out, Mehedy Hasan 2/12, Shakib Al Hasan 2/29)

–IANS

kh/