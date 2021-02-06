Bangladesh inch closer to victory vs Windies after Mominul ton

ADVERTISEMENT

Chattogram, Feb 6 (IANS) Bangladesh inched closer to victory on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies on Saturday. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets as the visitors ended the day on 110/3, chasing a target of 395.

Earlier, Bangladesh started the day with the overnight score of 47/3. Mushfiqur Rahim added eight more runs to his tally before being dismissed by Rahkeem Cornwall for 18. From then, captain Mominul Haque rescued his side with the help of Liton Das. The pair added a valuable 133 runs to power Bangladesh to a big lead. Jomel Warrican finally broke the partnership after lunch break by dismissing Liton for 69.

Mominul on the other end picked up his 10th Test century and was eventually dismissed by Shannon Gabriel for 115. Soon after his departure, Bangladesh declared their innings on 223/8 with a lead of 394. Warrican and Cornwall shared 3 wickets each for the visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing a massive target of 395, the West Indies lost their first wicket when Miraz trapped John Campbell for 23. Miraz then bagged two more wickets to reduce the Carribians to 59/3. But an unbeaten 51-run stand between Nkrumah Bonner and Shayne Mayers frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers. At stumps, Bonner was not out on 15 and Mayers on 37.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 430 & 233/8 declared (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Jomel Warrican 3/57) vs West Indies 259 & 110/3 (Kyle Mayers 37 batting, John Campbell 23; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/52)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/

arm