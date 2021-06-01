Bangladesh seek spin bowling, batting coaches

Adv.

Dhaka, June 1 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking to fill the vacancies of a spin bowling and a batting coach for its senior national team, its cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan, has said.

Khan said that the BCB needs to quickly appoint the coaches given the busy international schedule of the national team, which will leave for Zimbabwe on June 29 to play a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

“It is difficult to find a coach during the Covid period but we will try to sign a coach before touring Zimbabwe as Australia will arrive right after the Zimbabwe series,” Khan told cricinfo.com

After the Zimbabwe series, Bangladesh will face Australia, New Zealand and England at home in a minimum of 14 white-ball matches to fine-tune for the T20 World Cup in India later this year.

“That’s why we are trying to finalise it now. Three spin bowling coaches [candidates] will come from Asia, one each from Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan. We are trying to communicate with them and maybe they will arrive in a few days,” said Khan.

“We will take the opinions of senior cricketers in the next two-three days, discuss it with the coaching staff, the head coach, and we also need to think about it further.”

Former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal and India’s Sairaj Bahutule are reportedly in the running for the spin bowling coach’s job, while former Bangladesh coach, Jamie Siddons, may return as batting coach.

–IANS

akm/qma