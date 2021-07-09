Bangladesh spinners catch Zim batsmen in a web

Adv.

Harare, July 9 (IANS) Bangladesh took stranglehold of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe after spinners Mehidy Hasan (5/82) and Shakib al Hasan (4/82) ran through the home sides innings on the third day to give their side a 192-run lead on first innings.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 45 without loss in their second innings, with an overall lead of 237.

Zimbabwe were looking strong at one point, at 176/1 with both Brendan Taylor (81) and Takudzwanashe Kaitano (87) looking solid at the crease. After Taylor fell to off-spinner Mehidy, Kaitano added 49 with Dion Myers (27). Myers’s dismissal triggered a collapse as eight Zimbabwean wickets fell for just 51 runs.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed was the only one other than offie Mehidy and left-arm spinner Shakib to take a wicket.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 468 & 45/0 vs Zimbabwe 276 all out in 11.5 overs.

–IANS

kh/bsk