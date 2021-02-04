ADVERTISEMENT
Bangladesh tour of NZ pushed back by seven days due to Covid-19

By IANS
Auckland, Feb 4 (IANS) Bangladesh’s limited-overs tour of New Zealand, beginning with three ODIs, will now begin on March 20 instead of March 13, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday.

According to an official release from NZC, the T20I series — originally scheduled to be played between March 23 and 28 — will now be played as double headers alongside New Zealand women’s T20I series against Australia between March 28 and April 1.

The change in schedule was, as per the NZC statement, “caused by ongoing challenges in the current Covid-19 environment and the need to allow visiting sides adequate preparation for international commitments”.

“To accommodate the necessary logistics, the Bangladesh tour will now begin seven days later than initially scheduled, following a five-day training camp at Queenstown, with matches to be played at the venues first planned, but on different dates,” said NZC.

Revised schedule

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODIs

March 20: 1st ODI, Dunedin

March 23: 2nd ODI, Christchurch

March 26: 3rd ODI, Wellington

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20Is

March 28: 1st T20I, Hamilton

March 30: 2nd T20I, Napier

April 1: 3rd T20I, Auckland

New Zealand women vs Australia women T20Is

March 28: 1st T20I, Hamilton

March 30: 2nd T20I, Napier

April 1: 3rd T20I, Auckland

New Zealand women vs Australia women ODIs

April 4: 1st ODI, Tauranga

April 7: 2nd ODI, Tauranga

April 10: 3rd ODI, Tauranga

