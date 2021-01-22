World Sports

Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for 2020-21 domestic cricket season

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Baroda, Jan 22 (IANS) Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) will not consider batsman Deepak Hooda for the entire season after the Apex Council of the state body decided to take stern action for his fight with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya.

The BCA will consider him only for the next season.

“The Apex Council, after going through the communication with Deepak Hooda and the reports from the coach and manager has reviewed the Deepak Hooda issue.It was decided by the Apex that Deepak Hooda will not be considered to represent Baroda in the current domestic season,” said a statement from the BCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Hooda shall not be able to play Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, BCA shall consider his participation for all tournaments starting from September, 2021,” it said.

Hooda, who was picked as vice-captain of Baroda, was involved in a verbal altercation with Pandya on January 9 on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He quit the team and left the hotel bio-bubble. He also wrote an email to BCA team management and accused Pandya of abusing him during the practice session.

Hooda has been retained by Kings XI Punjab for the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFC Goa face resurgent Kerala Blasters (Match Preview 68)
Next articleOdisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC commences boys' resident programme
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ex-Ireland cricketer Roy Torrens passes away

IANS - 0
Dublin, Jan 24 (IANS) Former Ireland cricketer Roy Torrens has passed away at the age of 72, Cricket Ireland has informed.A right-handed batsman and...
Read more
Sports

Mahindra to gift SUVs to Thakur, 5 debutant cricketers

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said that he would be gifting a Mahindra Thar SUV to six...
Read more
Sports

Pietersen wants Sibley, Crawley to read Dravid's advice

IANS - 0
London, Jan 23 (IANS) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to print an e-mail that India...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...

Hope to inspire next generation of girls, say women football icons

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

UFC 257: Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

'See you soon': Stokes heads to India ahead of Test series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021