Bayern overpower Hertha in five-goal thriller to take lead in Bundesliga

Berlin, Nov 6 (IANS) Bayern Munich climbed atop the Bundesliga standings on Saturday after three first-half goals paved the way for a 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin in the 13th round.

Hertha started brightly on home soil, but clinical Bayern Munich broke the deadlock with its first chance in the 12th minute when Sadio Mane dispossessed Suat Serdar before setting up for Jamal Musial, who made no mistake and drilled the ball from ten meters into the top left corner.

Bayern pushed forward as Mane forced Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen into action following a combination in the 24th minute.

Berlin suddenly had the chance to level the score, but Bayern custodian Manuel Neuer was equal to the chances of Davie Selke and Marco Richter at the half-hour mark.

Bayern added two goals in quick succession as in-form striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wrapped up his brace within one minute, establishing a 3-0 lead in the 38th minute, reports Xinhua.

Hertha responded out of the blue and sparked to life in the closing stages of the first half as Doki Lukebakio tapped home Richter’s pinpoint cross to reduce the arrears before Selke converted a foul-play to make it 3-2.

The “Bavarians” thought they had doubled their advantage after the restart, but Musiala’s second goal was flagged offside by the video assistant referee in the 54th minute.

Bayern defended its narrow advantage to the final whistle even though Berlin started an onslaught in the injury time.

“It wasn’t an easy game. We had a couple of good moments in the first half and were leading 3-0, but it was a wild game. It was a game you must win,” said Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund showed no mercy with bottom side Bochum after reaping a 3-0 victory.

Wolfsburg extended its unbeaten run to six straight games thanks to a 3-0 win over Mainz.

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind and secured a 2-1 comeback win over Augsburg.

Christopher Nkunku’s brace helped Leipzig to see off Hoffenheim 3-1 while Bremen moved 2-1 past Schalke.

Already on Friday, Borussia Monchengladbach returned to winning ways after beating Stuttgart 3-1.

