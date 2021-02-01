ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

BBL: 'Challenger' moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne, Feb 1 (IANS) A snap five-day lockdown in Perth announced by the Western Australian Government on Sunday due to a Covid-19 case has forced Cricket Australia to shift Perth Scorchers’ Big Bash League ‘Challenger’ match on Thursday to Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium, and hosted by the Perth Scorchers following their defeat in The Qualifier on Saturday night. However, the Scorchers will instead remain in Canberra and face Brisbane Heat.

“We support all governments across Australia in their efforts to manage the ongoing public health situation and wish Western Australia all the best in managing these latest developments,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Likewise, we’d also like to thank the Perth Scorchers for their understanding regarding the decision to move The Challenger to Manuka Oval. This has been an unprecedented KFC BBL season and the ongoing flexibility and cooperation has been vital in getting us to this point of the Finals series,” he added.

The BBL final will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 6 between Sydney Sixers and winner of Thursday’s Challenger match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIPL 2021: England analyst Nathan Leamon to join KKR
Next articleTwo-time Olympian Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain surgery
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Soon unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch even with a mask on

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Soon you will be able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID even when with a Covid-19 mask...
Read more
Sports

Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) Former Australian fast-bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.An integral part of Australian...
Read more
Sports

BBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) Michael Klinger has decided to step down as Melbourne Renegades head coach after two years of service and will...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Flamengo beat Sport to keep pressure on leaders

IANS - 0
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 (IANS) Defending champions Flamengo kept pressure on leaders Internacional with a 3-0 victory at Sport Recife in Brazil's...

Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

FIVB launches Volleyball World as commercial entity

BBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role

England batsman Steve Davies extends stay at Somerset until 2022

China releases 21-name roster ahead of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021